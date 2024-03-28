Skip to Content
Imperial County

Vietnam Veterans to be honored in ceremony on Friday

KYMA
By
today at 4:48 PM
Published 4:58 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of El Centro is inviting the community to the Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony on Friday.

The event is a collaboration between the city of El Centro and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9305.

This year the event will have a video that will feature photos written testimonies and their favorites shown on a big screen.

A member and veteran of VFW Post 9305 said every year recognizing and remembering those who served in the Vietnam War is special to him because it reminds him of those who he lost during the war.

"When we came home a large number of us were greeted very poorly when we returned… We took the blame for the actions… So we actually formed up because if the country wasn't going to support us we were going to support each other," said Tom Henderson, a Veteran,

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Bucklin Park and at 10 a.m. there will be a gun salute.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

