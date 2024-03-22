Fathers take action for children with special needs

Karina Bazarte sat down with two parents who shared how proposed state budget cuts will greatly impact their lives

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fathers make a stand for children with special needs.

As a parent, your life is your children; that is what motivated James Gonzalez to speak in Sacramento and later face to face with Governor Newsom.

“My name is James Gonzalez. I am the proud parent of Santiago. We provide information for parents and professionals," said James Gonzalez, Autism Support of Imperial County President.

This is James Gonzalez, he is currently the President of Support of Autism of Imperial County, and a father to 19-year-old Santiago.

With tears in his eyes, he recalls the day he spoke at the budget sub-committee at the California State Capitol.

He shared the great impacts that the suggested cuts to the Department of Development Services would have on Imperial County

“DDS funding channels through San Diego Regional Center and all the 21 regional centers through the state of California.," said Gonzalez.

About 40,000 families received service in the Imperial Valley, that includes a father whose daughter continues to receive those services.

"San Diego Regional Center provides services to families like myself," said Gerardo Tovar, a parent.