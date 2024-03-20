Quechan Tribe establishes effort to block mining project

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are reacting to the news that a potential mining project in our area has hit a roadblock.

The block means it's back to the drawing board for the Southern Empire Gold Corporation.

The corporation said the project was meant to be a mineral exploration effort at the Cargo Muchacho Mountains just north of Yuma, but the Quechan Tribe is extremely against it.

“The Quechan Tribe has continuously opposed potential threats of desecration to our ancestral territories and this decision is another win for not only the tribe but all of those who support environmental equality standards,” said Zion White, a Quechan Tribal council member.

The Tribe is trying its best to stop it for good and has even reached out to President Biden.

And they are not alone in trying to halt the project.

“While we’ve been trying to prevent the gold exploration project here, the Quechan Tribe has applied to President Biden to have him designate 350,00 acres including this site as a national monument,” said Haile Kupak, Staff Attorney for Biological Diversity.

The Quechan Tribe said it will continue to reach out and block future potential mining on this land.