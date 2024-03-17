Driver in stolen vehicle killed in crash following chase

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that the driver who was killed in a car crash following a pursuit on March 8 was driving a stolen vehicle.

"We learned that Border Patrol was trying to make an enforcement stop on this vehicle, which the person was trying to evade. Eventually, the crash happened and the person lost their life," said CHP Officer Arturo Platero.

The crash occurred on Highway 98 between Anderholt and Barbara Worth Roads.

CHP said a man was driving a 2020 Dodge Caravan and for unknown reasons, he veered to the right and traveled off of the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder.

U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector also confirmed that agents were involved in the vehicle pursuit and released this preliminary statement:

"On March 8, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 98 near Barbara Worth Road which resulted in a single vehicle crash and one fatality. Investigative agencies including the California Highway Patrol and Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

The name of the driver has not been released.

According to CHP, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.