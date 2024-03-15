Father and son arrested for attempted murder

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A father and son were arrested and accused of shooting at a person.

The El Centro Police Department said officers responded to the report of a home invasion on Thursday early morning in the area of South 11th Street and Driftwood Drive.

El Centro police said the two suspects were a 44-year-old man and his son who is 23 years old.

According to El Centro police, the suspects entered the victim's trailer, shot at the victim, and left.

El Centro police said the victim knew the suspects and the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened the previous evening.

The suspects and victim live in Palmdale, California, and were in El Centro for contract work, said El Centro police.

El Centro Bureau of Investigations and the Imperial County Sherriff’s Special Investigative Unit helped with the investigation.

The Los Angeles Sherriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit helped locate the two suspects who were at their residence in Palmdale, California.

El Centro police said search warrants were obtained and served and the two suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Imperial County Jail.

The two suspects were booked for the charges of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, said El Centro police.

This is still an active investigation.

If you or anyone have information on this case, contact the El Centro Police Investigation Bureau.