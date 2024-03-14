Parking meters coming in July to Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico will soon be the only city in Imperial County to have parking meters.

The Calexico Interim Police Chief said the money collected will increase revenue to hire new police officers as the department currently has only 20 officers.

He said the city has not used parking meters for more than 20 years, therefore, they're installing new meters that take credit or debit cards as well as digital pay.

The interim chief explained how the meters will work.

“So currently the meters are 25 cents for 30 minutes. So a dollar an hour. So my proposition is to change it to 25 cents every 12 minutes so it comes out to $1.25 an hour. The reason for that extra 25 cents is because we want to create a specialized position for the downtown area which we used to call a business officer and we had it before it was just an officer that basically dealt with business and the problems," said Armando Orozco, Calexico Interim Police Chief.

The interim chief said they plan to install the meters by July.