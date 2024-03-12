New River Project’s third phase begins

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Although the last storm in our area damaged parts of the Calexico New River Project, the third phase of construction is now underway.

This phase includes a water pumping system that will help filter the polluted water that ultimately ends up in the Salton Sea.

It's being built near the Gran Plaza Outlets.

During construction, lanes in that area will be reduced from four to two lines.

“The construction company is coordinating with the police department to mitigate the issue with the traffic although doing construction stop by the end of the week, it's only one week but then later on the project will come back again," stated Esperanza Colio, Calexico City Manager.

The first phase added concrete slabs to help install a robotic filter that will stop garbage coming in from Mexicali.

The project is about 30 percent complete and has a total price tag of $46 million.