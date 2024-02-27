Skip to Content
Imperial County

Calexico to receive $2 million grant to support migrants

T3
By
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:55 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico will receive $2 million to assist migrants who cross the border to seek political asylum.

The city manager said this year, Calexico has experienced an increase in migrant releases reporting more than 70 daily crossings at the Calexico border.

To avoid a migration crisis in the region, the state allocated a grant of $2 million to provide assistance and support to migrants who are processed at this border so they can reach their destination.

“The funds are going to be distributed through non-profit organizations we're going to issue we're going to release another fee inviting organizations to manage the program the problem will be to assist those individuals to transport them to the nearest airport flight," stated Esperanza Colio, Calexico City Manager.

The city will get the grant in two weeks.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content