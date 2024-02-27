Calexico to receive $2 million grant to support migrants

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico will receive $2 million to assist migrants who cross the border to seek political asylum.

The city manager said this year, Calexico has experienced an increase in migrant releases reporting more than 70 daily crossings at the Calexico border.

To avoid a migration crisis in the region, the state allocated a grant of $2 million to provide assistance and support to migrants who are processed at this border so they can reach their destination.

“The funds are going to be distributed through non-profit organizations we're going to issue we're going to release another fee inviting organizations to manage the program the problem will be to assist those individuals to transport them to the nearest airport flight," stated Esperanza Colio, Calexico City Manager.

The city will get the grant in two weeks.