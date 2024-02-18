Salvation Army thrift store in El Centro reopens this weekend

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in El Centro officially re-opened their doors this weekend.

The thrift store held their grand re-opening on Saturday at their location on South Fourth Street as store was forced to close in October of 2022 after a storm left their building flooded.

Shoppers have not been allowed inside the damaged building since the storm.

"As I see the line of people waiting, I know that this something that the people of our community need. It's not just, you know, something they come to visit. It's really a necessity here in Imperial Valley." Sylvia Marroquin, Mayor of El Centro

The event featured remarks from Salvation Army leaders, a ribbon cutting ceremony and a performance from the Salvation Army Brass Band.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, those who attended went inside the building and shopped for items, like clothes, toys, movies, and and necessary items.

The store hours are as follows: Monday-Friday: 9:00am-noon and Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED.