El Centro Sector Border Patrol’s Citizens’ Academy set to begin in March

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol is offering an inside look at the daily operations of their agents through the Citizens' Academy.

The Citizens' Academy will occur on Saturdays on March 9, 16, and 23 and will be happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be located at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol, 211 W. Aten Rd in Imperial.

All citizens and legal residents aged 18 and over may join the Citizens' Academy.

According to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol, the academy will give participants a unique behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and responsibilities faced by agents in their daily mission to safeguard the nation's borders.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with experienced agents, learn about the latest technology used in border security, and gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in ensuring the safety and integrity of our communities.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol offers these key highlights of the academy:

Interactive Sessions: Engage in hands-on activities and simulations to experience the daily tasks of Border Patrol agents.

Information Sessions: Learn about the latest technologies and strategies employed in border security.

Q&A Sessions: Have your questions answered by experienced Border Patrol personnel.

Application Deadline: The deadline for applications is Friday, March 2, at 5 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure a spot in this enlightening program.

Those interested can apply by contacting the El Centro Sector Strategic Communications at (760) 335-5764 or email USBP-ELC-STRATCOM@cbp.dhs.gov.