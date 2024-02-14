Day at the ballpark on May 11

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is selling tickets to watch the San Diego Padres play ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The event is called the City of El Centro Day at the Ballpark.

The mayor said it's an event many locals look forward to.

It came about in 2011.

“In the beginning, it started as a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco, but then it went out to the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers because there are so many fans here in the Imperial Valley that go for those two teams and that is why it’s become so popular,” stated El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin.

This year, the event is on Saturday, May 11.

The City of El Centro is selling tickets for the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game, at 5:40 p.m., May 11, 2024, at Petco Park in San Diego.

Tickets cost $142.50, and seats are located at Field Section 120. There are a limited number of tickets available and is first-come, first-served.

Tickets can be bought at the El Centro City Manager’s Office, Building A, 1275 W. Main Street, cash or check only. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.