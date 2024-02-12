Imperial Valley earthquakes aftermath

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple earthquakes shook up Imperial County.

The first one was around midnight with an intensity of 4.8 followed by a series of aftershocks throughout Monday morning.

The El Centro City Manager said no injures were reported and only one minor incident happened at an apartment complex.

"A number of alarms were triggered due to the earthquake. Outside of that fire didn't report any major incidents just one incident where a total of 11 residents of an apartment building were displaced due to a waterline break," stated Cedric Ceseña, El Centro City Manager.

The city manager reminds the community to be prepared with an emergency kit food and water for at least three days in case more earthquakes happen in the future.