Minor damage to El Centro building after earthquake activity

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro said a fourplex apartment building in the city had a waterline break when a water heater tipped over which caused minor flooding due to the earthquake activity.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

However, the city said 11 residents were displaced from the apartment building.

According to USGS, multiple earthquakes hit the El Centro and Imperial area with the highest magnitude of 4.8.

A magnitude of 4.8 hit El Centro first on Monday around 1:36 a.m., according to the USGS website.

To keep updated with the earthquake, go to earthquake.usgs.gov.