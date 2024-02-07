Skip to Content
Local parents give concern over notice of termination on lease agreement

today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:57 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents are voicing their concerns after a notice of termination to a lease agreement between the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) and the El Centro Elementary School District.

This termination will displace more than 130 children from their early care and education programs.

On February 6, parents and ICOE were given a notice without explanation that their children would be placed at a different location.

The following sites are requested to be vacated by the end of the 2023-2024 School Year:

  • One Head Start
    • Bears Head Start
  • Two Early Head Start Classrooms
    • Bears Early Head Start
    • El Centro Early Head Start
  • Three State Preschools in the El Centro School District
    • Little Roadrunners State Preschool
    • Little Kings State Preschool
    • Little Sneakers State Preschool

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

