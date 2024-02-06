Sandbags available in case of rain

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County had sandbags available for locals handling Tuesday's wet weather.

Imperial County and cities throughout the Valley are working together to ensure the safety of the residents and their properties.

The sandbags were available in different locations.

The Imperial County Fire Chief encourages residents to take necessary precautions to protect their properties.

"We are providing sandbags and sand at all the fire department's locations and El Centro, Holtville, Calipatria, and Calexico are also providing sandbags for their residents if they want to," stated David Lantzer, Imperial County Fire Chief.

