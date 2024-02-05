Sand and sandbags available for Imperial County residents

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County and the cities of El Centro, Calipatria, and Calexico are offering sand and sandbags for local residents due to upcoming rainfall.

Here are the following locations that have sand and sandbags:

Imperial County Fire Department Facilities Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to sundown City of Imperial : Imperial County Fire Stations #1 & #4, 2514 La Brucherie Road Heber : Fire Station #2: 1078 Dogwood Road Seeley : Fire Station #3, 1828 Park Street Palo Verde , Fire Station #5, 112 Highway 78 Ocotillo : Fire Station #6, 1157 Imperial Highway Niland : Fire Station #7: 8071 Luxor Avenue Winterhaven : Fire Station #8, 518 Railroad Avenue Salton City: Fire Station #9, 2256 W. Cleveland Ave.



City of El Centro Monday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Empty sandbags can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday at El Centro Fire Station #3 , 1910 North Waterman Avenue, and the Community Center , 375 South First Street. Proof of residency is required and only 10 sandbags are permitted for each household. Sandbags can be filled out at these locations: The parking lot on the corner of West Olive Avenue and South Fourth Street. The parking lot of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, 1575 West Pico Avenue. The parking lot of David Gomez Park, 901 South Hope Street.



City of Calipatria Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Self-serve sandbags are available at the Public Works Yard at 525 S. Sorenson Ave. The limit is 10 bags per household. For more information, call (760) 348-2222.



City of Calexico Monday, until 5:00 PM or while supplies last Empty sandbags can be picked up until 5 p.m. at Fire Station #1, 415 4th St. in Calexico. Bring your own shovel and proof of residency. There is a limit of four bags per household. Empty sandbags can be filled at these locations: Camarena Memorial Library , 850 Encinas Ave. Nosotros Park Entrance , Corner of Calexico St. & Kloke Rd.



City of Holtville

o Holtville Fire Department, 549 Fern Ave.

For more information, contact your local city office or the County of Imperial Office of Emergency Services at (442) 265-6000.