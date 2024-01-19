Skip to Content
Imperial County

Local Veterans raising money for crash victims

KYMA
By
Published 12:59 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - VFW Post 9305 in Imperial Valley is raising money to help out the four families that lost their loved ones in a crash.

The fundraising is happening on Friday, January 19 at the Grocery Outlet in Brawley and began at 11 a.m.

Local Veterans expect to sell 100 plates for the fundraiser.

On January 8, four people died in a car crash in Brawley.

A prayer vigil was also held for the lost lives and families came together.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

