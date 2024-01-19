Local Veterans raising money for crash victims

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - VFW Post 9305 in Imperial Valley is raising money to help out the four families that lost their loved ones in a crash.

The fundraising is happening on Friday, January 19 at the Grocery Outlet in Brawley and began at 11 a.m.

Local Veterans expect to sell 100 plates for the fundraiser.

On January 8, four people died in a car crash in Brawley.

A prayer vigil was also held for the lost lives and families came together.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.