Imperial County Planning Commission approves battery facility

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Planning Commission unanimously approved a battery energy storage system project just outside of the city of Holtville.

The 100-megawatt project from Apex Energy Solutions was approved by seven votes in their regular meeting last Wednesday.

The Planning Commission said this project will be connected to the Imperial Irrigation District 92-kilo-volt “E” line.

It will also help store energy.

Although some residents voiced their concerns about batteries catching on fire and the proximity to the local high school, the mayor of Holtville said the city is prepared for any type of emergency.

“You know nationally there is going to be concerns because you hear the stories about what this type of power or this type of batteries can do and the problems that they had… We actually had some of our fire staff that have gone to take special classes to learn how to deal with this type of batteries should something happen so we put the effort to get them trained," said Holtville Mayor Murray Anderson.

The Commission said if the battery were to catch fire, it would not explode, it would melt into the ground.

The Commission added that the battery energy storage system will help prevent power outages in the city of Holtville.

The project is expected to be completed in about two years.