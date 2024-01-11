Skip to Content
Imperial County

Retail store for students and the community

January 11, 2024
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school opened up a store on campus to offer items for students free of charge.

Closet X at Central Union High School has clothing, shoes, and backpacks, all for free for students and families in need.

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing for the students, the vibe that we want in our campus is that the students feel welcome and the families feel welcome when they come here and it's a great vision," said Adrienne Rodriguez, Central Union High School Assistant Principal.

Closet X is accepting clothing and shoe donations.

If you want to donate, take it to the Central High campus on Brighton Avenue and 10th Street.

