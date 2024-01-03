Calexico medical and crime responses in 2023 

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police and Fire Department shared the number of response calls in 2023 and the decrease and increase in crime and medical responses for the past year.

According to Police Chief Armando Orozco, the total number of response calls they have responded to is 14,954 in comparison to 17,050 in 2022.

The police department believes that the number has gone down due to the help of other services such as mental health calls where they are directed to Imperial County Behavioral Health to respond, as well as non-injury traffic collisions.

As far as the increase in crime, auto theft seems to be the crime in the city that has gone up.

“132 calls for vehicle theft this year compared to the 122 from the previous year so that has gone up,” said Police Chief Orozco.

The Calexico Police Department was pleased to also see a decrease in DUIs these past two weeks during the holiday.

There were only two DUI arrests made last week and none during the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The Fire Chief also said the most medical responses they have seen throughout the year 2023 were trauma injury responses.

“For calls, we had specific chief complaints it was a traumatic injury, for a traumatic injury that's going to include mechanical fall, gunshot victim, stabbing victims any sort of trauma, and for those we had 467 that were dispatched to and the closest call we got was difficulty breathing and that was 270,” stated Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza.

Ainza also said that those numbers seem to always seem to stay inconsistent throughout the years.

“That number kinda fluctuates from year to year there's no trend it goes up certain years it goes down certain years and where we are right now kinda sits right on the average," said Ainza.

Although both departments are staffed, both chiefs say their teams have been working tirelessly and dedicated to helping keep the city protected and safe.