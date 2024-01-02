City of El Centro councilmember and mayor pro-temp are appointed positions as part of CalCities

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City of El Centro Councilmember Tomas Oliva and Mayor Pro-Temp Edgard Garcia were recently appointed to their new positions by the League of California Cities Imperial County Division President Robert Amparano.

Oliva will be taking on the role as part of the Environmental Quality Policy Committee.

This committee will be reviewing issues related to air, water quality, solid waste, recycling, hazardous materials, coastal issues, utilities, and wildfires.

Garcia will also will also be taking part in the Public Safety Committee for 2024.

Cal Cities helps teach city officials about new developments in their field and exchange solutions to challenges that the cities may be facing.