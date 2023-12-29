IC Democratic Party announces upcoming candidates for Assemblymember District 36 seat

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Democratic Party announced the upcoming candidates who are running for the seat of current Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia representing the 36th California Assembly District.

Among the five candidates running to represent Imperial County at the State level are:

City of El Centro Councilmember Tomás Oliva

City of El Centro Councilmember Edgard Garcia

City of Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon

Board of Trustees for Central Union High School District, Eric Rodriguez

Board of Trustees for Coachella Valley Unified School District, Joey Acuña Jr.

“This is a pivotal moment in Imperial County because the next Assemblymember could potentially hold a seat for 12 years and is going to determine the future the quality of life the economic opportunity the workforce development for the residents of this community,” said Oliva.

The forum was moderated by Stella Jimenez who asked candidates questions on how they would serve the Imperial Valley if they were elected as Assemblymember.

Popular questions that were asked were topics on Lithium Valley projects and how they will help benefit the Valley with sustainable jobs and the continuation of the healthcare district bill that Assemblymember Garcia had proposed.

Assembly Bill 918 also known as the Imperial Valley Healthcare District has passed into law which will combine Pioneers Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center into one healthcare district.

“We have AB 918 that recently passed we have the Imperial Valley Healthcare District that we need to nurture and see go forward to build sustainable health that will help us prosper going into the future that they will all have access to this sustainable healthcare,” said Garcia.

One of the candidates expressed their concerns on the healthcare bill that they say has created a divide between both hospitals.

“Due to uniting our community there is a divide there is a divide between Brawley and El Centro and this divide I believe was created by individuals I don't think this divide was created in politics it was created by individuals it’s going to take someone charismatic someone authentic to reunite El Centro and Brawley,” said Rodriguez.

The primary election will be on March 5, 2024.