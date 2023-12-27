CHP prepares to keep drivers safe for New Year’s weekend

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period from December 29 to January 1, 2024.

The enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 29 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence, and traffic violations such as not wearing a seat belt, speeding, and distracted driving.

