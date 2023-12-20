City of El Centro hosts its fifth annual Adopt a Senior holiday event

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro hosted its fifth annual holiday event dedicated to Senior Citizens.

Seniors at the Community Center signed up to be “adopted” by their members of the community.

They are open to the adoption to help bring them holiday gifts that the seniors had on their wishlist.

“I know that this time of the year is very difficult for some people especially people that don't have family and are unsheltered that are just going through a rough period and so we try to bring a little bit of joy and happiness into their lives, especially during the holiday season,” said Mayor Silvia Marroquin.

The event provides seniors with gifts from their adopted families, food, music, a photo booth, and even a surprise guest from Santa Claus.