Seeley and Ocotillo residents encouraged to apply for IV Healthcare District Board of Directors

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Board of Supervisors announced during their Tuesday meeting that the deadline to apply as part of the healthcare district board has been extended.

This opportunity is in response to Assembly Bill 918 (AB 918), which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on October 8, 2023.

The bill outlines the formation of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District and requires the appointment of its initial board members, including one member appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Eligible applicants seeking to apply for the Board of Supervisors-appointed position must reside in the unincorporated areas of Seeley or Ocotillo.

There are currently seven board members currently appointed.

“As a county, we’re really looking for a qualified applicant this is a real opportunity to shape the healthcare in the future and the future of healthcare in the Imperial Valley. So we encourage residents of Seeley and Ocotillo or if you know anyone from those areas to apply,” stated Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar.

To apply, interested individuals can get a copy of the application on the Clerk of the Board’s website at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org.

Or pick up hard copies of the application in person at the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 940 W. Main St., Suite 209 in El Centro.

The application period closes at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024.