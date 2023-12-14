Council Member Tomás Oliva announced his run for State Assembly’s 36th District

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Council Member Tomas Oliva recently submitted his paperwork to run for State Assembly for the 36th District.

“I'm excited to announce that I am running for State of Assembly for the 36th District which covers portions of the Coachella Valley, portions of San Bernardino County, and the entire of Imperial County and I couldn't be happier and excited to hopefully represent our communities," said Oliva.

For the past 12 years, former mayor and current Council Member Oliva said he's worked alongside policymakers, local leaders, and working with congressmen.

Oliva hopes to be the voice for the community saying he understands the ongoing issues the Valley is currently struggling with.

“I have been directly involved with conversations of mitigations of the Salton Sea, our Colorado River water, Lithium Valley, the improvements of our environment, our air quality, our water quality, infrastructure improvements,” said Oliva.

This announcement comes after the Office of Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia confirmed that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

As for Garcia deciding not to run again, he will be releasing an official statement soon and we'll share that with you as soon as we get it.