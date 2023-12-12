City of Holtville welcomes new mayor

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Holtville held a city council meeting to appoint new Mayor Murray Anderson and newly appointed Pro-Tem John Munger.

Anderson had been a resident of Holtville his whole life.

He was also the Mayor Pro-tem and also the head coach for the Holtville girl's basketball team at Holtville High.

“I am green and gold, I am Holtville, Mom very well-known teacher in the town, Dad worked for IID in the town so pretty much I am Holtville and what an honor it is to go from that little boy that watched the famous carrot parade, right you were sitting on that curb watching the parade and now I get to the mayor of my hometown,” said Mayor Murray Anderson.

One of Anderson’s goals as mayor is to eventually break ground in their new public safety building.

They plan to have a new fire department and a new police department substation and will be seeking funding to help with the process of the project.

Anderson said that they have already worked with an architect to help draw some plans for the anticipated project.