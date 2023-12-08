City of El Centro introduces new mayor

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Mayor Pro-temp Sylvia Marroquin was announced formally on Thursday night during a city council meeting as the new Mayor of El Centro.

Family, friends, and locals gathered at the meeting in support of Marroquin as she took on her new role as Mayor.

“I hope that I make our citizens proud by representing them at the table at the diocese along with my colleagues and this is something that at this point right now was very surreal to me but you know I am ready, I am ready to lead and I'm ready for the challenges that come with this new job,” said Mayor Sylvia Marroquin.

The city also recognized former Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh for her hard work and dedication she has devoted to the city during her term.

“It truly has been an honor and a pleasure to have served in this capacity and looking forward to what many wonderful things are ahead now under the direction of our mayor Ms. Sylvia Marroquin,” said former Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh.