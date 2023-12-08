Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of El Centro introduces new mayor

KYMA
By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 11:56 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Mayor Pro-temp Sylvia Marroquin was announced formally on Thursday night during a city council meeting as the new Mayor of El Centro. 

Family, friends, and locals gathered at the meeting in support of Marroquin as she took on her new role as Mayor.

“I hope that I make our citizens proud by representing them at the table at the diocese along with my colleagues and this is something that at this point right now was very surreal to me but you know I am ready, I am ready to lead and I'm ready for the challenges that come with this new job,” said Mayor Sylvia Marroquin.  

The city also recognized former Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh for her hard work and dedication she has devoted to the city during her term.  

“It truly has been an honor and a pleasure to have served in this capacity and looking forward to what many wonderful things are ahead now under the direction of our mayor Ms. Sylvia Marroquin,” said former Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh.  

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content