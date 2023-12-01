Christmas tree fire prevention

Karina Bazarte sat down with the El Centro Fire Chief and provides us with tips on how to keep your tree from lighting up on fire

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s beginning to look just like Christmas and so will many households with Christmas decorations, but it can also be a dangerous time.

It’s that time of year which means it’s time to put up your Christmas trees, but also caring for it before it causes a fire.

“When you go out to purchase a tree, especially a live tree… That you are picking something that is clean… That when you shake the tree, the needles don’t fall very easily… You want a well hydrated tree because a dried out tree imposes more of a fire hazard,” said El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal.

When decorating your tree with lights and candles, Christmas trees can catch on fire easily.

According to the National Fire Research, U.S. firefighters respond to roughly 200 Christmas tree fires per year.

Although Imperial County hasn’t had a Christmas tree fire, it’s better to be cautious.

“You want to make sure that once you get it home that you are hydrating it on a daily basis to keep it moist and then not allowing it to dry out,” said Bernal.

In a video provided by the National Fire Protection Association, you can see a Christmas tree catching on fire in less than seven seconds.

The El Centro Fire Chief said he has seen many fires throughout his career and a fire caused by a Christmas tree is one of them.

“A big tip would be to check the decorations before putting them on the tree, particularly the lights… You want to check frayed wires… You want to look for broken sockets, things in that nature that can pose a hazard for the tree… When you are away from the home going to sleep make sure you turn off the lights,” said Bernal.