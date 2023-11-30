Skip to Content
Imperial County

World AIDS Day Walk and Resource Fair in El Centro on Friday

today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:56 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center and Innercare will host a World AIDS Day Walk and Resource Fair on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

This is the second time the IV LGBT Resource Center will host the event.

Next year, Innercare will host the walk and resource fair, while the resource center will host another event.

Participants in the event will receive a shirt with a meaningful message to it.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

