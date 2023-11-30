World AIDS Day Walk and Resource Fair in El Centro on Friday

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center and Innercare will host a World AIDS Day Walk and Resource Fair on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

This is the second time the IV LGBT Resource Center will host the event.

Next year, Innercare will host the walk and resource fair, while the resource center will host another event.

Participants in the event will receive a shirt with a meaningful message to it.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.