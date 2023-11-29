Officer-involved shooting video released

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department has released body-cam video relating to the officer-involved shooting on August 31st near Southwest High School.

We want to warn you the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call was made about a man threatening to throw a rock at a store employee.

The video shows the man entering the store and stealing two beers.

El Centro police followed the man and bodycam footage shows the man throwing a brick at an officer.

That's when police fired back and killed the man.

The Chief of Police said the incident is still under investigation by the California Department of Justice’s police shooting investigation team.

“Once the criminal investigation is completed the El Centro Police Department will continue an internal investigation to determine if our officers acted in accordance with the department policy this investigation will be reviewed by command staff," said Chief Robert Sawyer, El Centro Police Department.

The police chief says no conclusions will be made until all investigations are complete.