El Centro police looking for attempted murder suspects

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A person involved in a stabbing on Thanksgiving is still at large, and El Centro police are asking for the community's help to find them.

It's also possible more than one person is involved in the assault.

El Centro police say a man was stabbed multiple times and had his bike stolen.

The incident took place at a U-haul center located near the Saint Peter and Paul Episcopal Church.

According to the 9-1-1 report, the victim was found leaning on a fence at the location.

We reached out to the El Centro Police Department and they were able to provide us with a statement saying, “The victim was and remains uncooperative with the investigation. He suffered eight stab wounds and has already been released from the hospital. Investigation is ongoing to identify everyone involved.”

If you know anything or any tips about this case, contact the El Centro Police Department