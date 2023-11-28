69-year-old man dead after Can-Am crash

California Highway Patrol says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a 69-year-old man died and a 65-year-old woman was injured after their Can-Am overturned in the open desert.

A 69-year-old man and his passenger, a 65-year-old woman, were driving a 2018 Can-Am Maverick on Friday, November 24 in the afternoon.

CHP said they were driving within the open desert terrain of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (Glamis).

The driver then encountered a sudden drop in the terrain which caused the Can-Am to overturn.

CHP said the 69-year-old man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene and the 65-year-old woman received minor injuries and was taken to Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing their helmets and safety restraints at the time of the crash, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.