Jewelry store robbery suspect arrested

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect tied to a jewelry store robbery in Calexico back in 2022 has been arrested.

20-year-old Anthony Angel Flores was arrested Tuesday night after a robbery at the Don Roberto's Jewelry store last year.

Calexico police say Flores and another suspect entered the store smashing a glass display with a hammer and pointed a handgun at a worker.

Calexico police along with the FBI and the ATF conducted an investigation determining Flores was their suspect.

“Flores is well known by our Calexico police officers and also he is well known for carrying firearms in the past and he has been involved also in past incidents where weapons were found," said Jonathan Rangel, Calexico Police Department.

The other suspect is still on the loose.

Flores was handed over to the FBI for federal prosecution

Police say he is being charged with robbery with a firearm.