The Hate Stops Here workshop on Saturday

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee along with local law enforcement agencies will be hosting the first “The Hate Stops Here" workshop on Saturday.

The workshop will take place at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro at 9 a.m.

The committee’s event coordinator said they will host at least five sessions talking about bullying, hate crimes, and domestic violence. 

She says the El Centro Police Department, the District Attorney's Office, and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office will be in attendance. 

“We are doing this to help people that are being bullied, people that have been in a situation of having hate crimes done to them and we are unaware here in the Imperial Valley and that is when Chief Sawyer comes in because he will give us the statistics to what is going on with bullying and hate crimes in the Imperial Valley," said Adrianne Dorsey Lawson, Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee.

The committee hopes to make this a yearly event.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

