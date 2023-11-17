El Centro’s Councilmember Edgard Garcia receives appointment by Cal Cities President

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The League of California Cities (Cal Cities) recently announced its President Daniel Parra appointed City of El Centro Councilmember Edgard Garcia to the 2023-2024 Finance Committee.

Cal Cities helps teach city officials about new developments in their field and exchange solutions on challenges that the cities may be facing.

The board finance committee works with staff on the preparation of the Cal Cities budget and assists with other financial matters, such as monitoring finances, recommending financial policies, and reviewing other internal financial issues.

“Very excited for the opportunity Cal Cities president Daniel Parra let me know that I was going to be a part of and the finance committee is important for Cal cities because it sets the budget and expenditure for the entirety for the organization,” says Councilmember Garcia.

Cities in the valley such as Brawley, Calexico, imperial, and Holtville also partner with Cal Cities.