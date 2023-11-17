Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro’s Councilmember Edgard Garcia receives appointment by Cal Cities President

City of El Centro
By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:46 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The League of California Cities (Cal Cities) recently announced its President Daniel Parra appointed City of El Centro Councilmember Edgard Garcia to the 2023-2024 Finance Committee.

Cal Cities helps teach city officials about new developments in their field and exchange solutions on challenges that the cities may be facing. 

The board finance committee works with staff on the preparation of the Cal Cities budget and assists with other financial matters, such as monitoring finances, recommending financial policies, and reviewing other internal financial issues. 

“Very excited for the opportunity Cal Cities president Daniel Parra let me know that I was going to be a part of and the finance committee is important for Cal cities because it sets the budget and expenditure for the entirety for the organization,” says Councilmember Garcia.

Cities in the valley such as Brawley, Calexico, imperial, and Holtville also partner with Cal Cities.  

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content