Skip to Content
Imperial County

Cattle Call Rodeo occurring the Imperial Valley this weekend

By ,
today at 5:51 PM
Published 6:04 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Cattle Call Rodeo is occurring this weekend in Brawley.

Starting Friday, November 10 and going until Sunday, November 12, residents will see cowboys and cowgirls compete in the following six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events:

  • Bareback Riding
  • Saddle Bronc
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Tie-Down Roping
  • Team Roping
  • Bull Riding

There will also be a barrel race and team penning, where five teams of local cowboys and cowgirls compete for the fastest time penning three steers.

To learn more about the history of the Cattle Call, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content