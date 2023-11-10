Cattle Call Rodeo occurring the Imperial Valley this weekend

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Cattle Call Rodeo is occurring this weekend in Brawley.

Starting Friday, November 10 and going until Sunday, November 12, residents will see cowboys and cowgirls compete in the following six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events:

Bareback Riding

Saddle Bronc

Steer Wrestling

Tie-Down Roping

Team Roping

Bull Riding

There will also be a barrel race and team penning, where five teams of local cowboys and cowgirls compete for the fastest time penning three steers.

