Cattle Call Rodeo occurring the Imperial Valley this weekend
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Cattle Call Rodeo is occurring this weekend in Brawley.
Starting Friday, November 10 and going until Sunday, November 12, residents will see cowboys and cowgirls compete in the following six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events:
- Bareback Riding
- Saddle Bronc
- Steer Wrestling
- Tie-Down Roping
- Team Roping
- Bull Riding
There will also be a barrel race and team penning, where five teams of local cowboys and cowgirls compete for the fastest time penning three steers.
To learn more about the history of the Cattle Call, click here.