Brawley’s Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Mariachi Night

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The most anticipated night counting down to the main rodeo event, Mariachi night is yet again another successful event of the town.

The city’s main street is closed down to have local street vendors, two stages, and two beer gardens for the community to enjoy.

This event is known to be very crowded due to the visitors who come down from outside of Imperial Valley to enjoy Cattle Call week.

“What’s so different about this event besides the big crowd, it’s on a Wednesday, it’s not a weekend. And the people still come out and they come from out of town, out of the valley from Mexicali, from L.A., San Diego. They come out to get together at this event here in Brawley,” said Max Reyes, Chair of Mariachi Night.

They estimate anywhere between 10-15,000 thousand people to attend the event.

Live music performances from mariachis play for the rest of the night and ballet Folkloriko dancers also perform for all to enjoy.