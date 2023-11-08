35th annual Cattle Call Mini Rodeo brings fun to the Valley

BRAWLEY Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mini Cattle Call event was established in 1988 by Joni Moore to help provide a separate rodeo for special needs children.

“It's a simpler atmosphere to bring the special needs community out to enjoy the rodeo because the big rodeo can be very, very loud. And overwhelming for the children and so she decided to do this and here we are 35 years later," said Julie Reeves

Elementary schools from all over Imperial Valley came to enjoy this fun event.

The rodeo had performances such as bull riding, barrel racing, ribbon racing, pole bending, and sack racing.