Imperial Valley residents help keep the Halloween spirit alive 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Imperial Valley residents share their love and dedication to the Halloween holiday by going above and beyond with their decor.

Residents of Brawley, Monique Cocova, and her husband, Andrew Cocova, believe they have the best Halloween decorations in the city.

With their unique and terrifying animatronics, it has taken this family years, time, and money to create the creepiest front lawn in their neighborhood.

The house is located in the block of West B Street in Brawley.

“We add stuff every year and not only that, we also travel to different cities to make some of our purchases. So we’ve traveled to Yuma, we’ve traveled to Palm Desert, Indio, Riverside, some places out in LA County, just so that we can get our hands on some of the animatronics,” said Cocova.

They claim that before they moved into their neighborhood, no one seemed to decorate for Halloween, they feel that it was their duty to influence the neighborhood with some holiday spirit.

Now their neighbors are starting to display Halloween decorations of their own.

Another Brawley resident also shares his love for Halloween and how he gets creative in making his own props for the holiday.

Corner of Eucalyptus Ave in Brawley

“I started back in 2012 when I moved back to Brawley. I started with cheap little tombstones and then little by little, I started investing more and more into it until a couple of years ago. I started just making my own props,” said Sergio Bastidas.

Bastidas loves to decorate his front lawn as a cemetery displaying his own decor that he has been collecting and transforming throughout the years.

Another resident in Heber went the non-traditional route.

Jesus Redondo got creative and worked on his light show house for the neighborhood to stop and tune in to their AM radio and watch their Halloween light show.

West Correll Rd. in Heber

Redondo said it took him about a year to make his LED Lights.

He was inspired by a previous light show he had once seen with his family and said his son challenged him to make his own LED light show.

“Some of it is out of PVC pipe, some are just strips where I put every single LED light into the strip. So I had to manually put every single LED light to its designated area. So yeah it took me a long while a lot of wiring a lot of soldering,” stated Redondo.

Each resident hopes that families stop by their houses for Halloween and hopes to influence other houses in upcoming years to keep the Halloween spirit alive.