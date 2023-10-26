El Centro Mayor runs for Imperial County Board of Supervisors seat

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro’s mayor announced she will run for a seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for District Two.

Martha Cardenas Singh has been a resident of Imperial County her entire life.

During her time on the city council, Cardenas said she has learned a lot about the importance of community development and promises to listen, serve, and lead.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research and having numerous conversations with individuals from Heber, Ocotillo, and El Centro as well really the driving force behind in growth is what is the need of in our community to make sure I am having those conversations with stakeholders so that I'm hearing their interest as far as growth or where there are areas to improve," explained Mayor Martha Cardenas Singh.

District Two includes the cities of El Centro, Ocotillo, and Heber.

The election will be held next March.