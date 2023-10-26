City of El Centro unveils $1.39M investment for Debbie Pittman Memorial Park

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New improvements to the Debbie Pittman Memorial Park were invested in fixing and placing new lighting around the field.

12 new replacement light poles made of steel were replaced due to the old infrastructure that was damaged throughout the years.

“For our players, it's really about safety, that the field has the correct lighting and that it affords safety that was important for us,” said Mayor Martha Cardenas Singh.

The improvement project was made possible through the use of Measure P funds.

Measure P is a ½ cent sales tax that was passed by the citizens of El Centro in 2016.