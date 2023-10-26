Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of El Centro unveils $1.39M investment for Debbie Pittman Memorial Park

By
October 26, 2023
Published 12:00 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New improvements to the Debbie Pittman Memorial Park were invested in fixing and placing new lighting around the field.

12 new replacement light poles made of steel were replaced due to the old infrastructure that was damaged throughout the years. 

“For our players, it's really about safety, that the field has the correct lighting and that it affords safety that was important for us,” said Mayor Martha Cardenas Singh.  

The improvement project was made possible through the use of Measure P funds.

Measure P is a ½ cent sales tax that was passed by the citizens of El Centro in 2016.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

