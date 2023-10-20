Alzheimer’s Association to host Imperial Valley Community Resource Fair in November

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd annual Alzheimer's Association Imperial Valley Community Resource Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Day Out El Centro located at 757 W. Main St.

The Alzheimer’s Association, San Diego/Imperial Chapter will be hosting the event to ensure the community is connected to the resources they need.

“Imperial County has one of the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence rates in the United States. We need to raise awareness while ensuring seniors, their families, and their loved ones, have access to information and resources about Alzheimer’s and dementia,” explained Director of Communications Eric Thompson.

The Alzheimer's Association said researchers estimate Imperial County has among the 10 highest Alzheimer’s prevalence rates in the United States at 15%.

The association said more than 60,000 people in San Diego and Imperial counties live with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 160,000 family and friends are providing care.

According to the association, Alzheimer’s disease is a leading cause of death in the United States.

While in California, there are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.

You can learn more at alz.org/sandiego.