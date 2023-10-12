Governor signs AB 918 into law, creating new healthcare district for Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 918 into law to combine local healthcare districts in Imperial County into one.

Assembly Bill 918 will combine the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare districts.

This new law will also require the City of El Centro to negotiate with the new, temporary Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board to transfer El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) into the new healthcare district.

In a press release, the City of El Centro said they are thankful for Governor Newsom's signature and endorsement.

“This is a historic moment that will create a single healthcare district for residents of our City and the Imperial Valley,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. “The merger of our two healthcare districts and transfer of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMD) to the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD) will provide an improved healthcare system with equitable access by every resident in the Imperial Valley. Thank you to the Governor and his team for realizing this is the best option for Valley residents.”

“This new law ensures a more sustainable healthcare system in Imperial County. The services and staff at ECRMC will continue to serve the residents of the Imperial Valley. This merger will ensure cost savings to the healthcare system and bring an opportunity to invest in more services that we currently do not have and provide access to areas of the county that are currently underserved. This new healthcare system is meant to serve our community for generations to come,” said ECRMC Board President Tomas Oliva. “We are thankful for Assemblymember Garcia and State Senator Padilla's work in making this law happen.”

You can read the entire bill text here.