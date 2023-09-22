Skip to Content
Imperial County

Womanhaven hosts a sex trafficking symposium at Imperial Valley Foodbank 

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Non-profit organization Womanhaven and Soropomist held a sex trafficking symposium to help inform community members about the dangers of sex trafficking and cyber safety for children.

Guest speakers at the event were Agent Micheal Harvey with Homeland Security Investigations and Jazz Ledbetter, who is an author and survivor of sex trafficking.

Harvey informed guests about the importance of cybersafety and covered topics such as online predators, cyberbullying, sextortion, sexting, and more.

“Before you just go out and buy the latest iPhone of Android phone, make sure you talk to your kids and have boundaries. Tell them what they can and cannot do with that phone. Make sure you monitor what kind of apps they are downloading and make sure you know the people who they are communicating with,” says Harvey.

Also at the event, Ledbetter talked about her experience at such a young age.

“There is life after trafficking, there is life after your lowest moment and every lesson is really just a blessing in disguise and leads you in a path to your true purpose,” says Ledbetter.

Womanhaven will also be hosting an upcoming event in October for their second festival Against Domestic Violence. For more information, go to their website HERE.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

