Law enforcement to initiate pilot program to speed up criminal investigations

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New changes are coming to the law enforcement in Imperial County with a program.

The District Attorney's (D.A.) Office, along with the Brawley Police Department (BPD), initiated a pilot program called the Prosecutor Police Immersion (PPI) Program.

The program is designed to speed up criminal investigations and streamline case filings through the D.A.’s office.

George Marquez, the county's D.A., says there will be an assigned Deputy District Attorney, and will help officers with real-time legal expertise, witness interviews, search warrants, and can readily assist law enforcement officers at crime scenes.

"I firmly believe that collaborating with the police agencies is good for the prosecutions it’s going to strengthen our cases and it’s also going to strengthen our working relationship with our law enforcement partners so in the is positive in addition cases are going to be prosecuted more efficiently and the investigations are going to be more solid." George Marquez, District Attorney for Imperial County

The D.A. says the program was extended to the Imperial and Calexico Police Departments, as well as the Sheriff's Office.