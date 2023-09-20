IID charges change after high energy costs

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said it's taking action after the cost of energy last month was higher than expected.

At the IID board of directors meeting Tuesday, the district announced it's making changes to its Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP).

One of the changes is the age requirement.

Customers ages 60 years and older can now qualify for 30 percent off their electric bill and 20 percent for other qualifying customers.

IID said the cost of energy for the month of August was six percent higher than projected.

“We understand that the electric bills are high and there is a reason for that… Because the cost of energy is high… Is not something the IID is doing maliciously. We are simply passing the cost on to our ratepayers," said Robert Schettler, IID Public Information Officer.

IID said participants who are 60 or older need to re-apply for REAP every two years, while all other participants must re-apply annually.

If you don’t qualify and need help with your bill, you are encouraged to call IID's Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 for assistance.

IID said they may be able to provide temporary deferrals, and interest-free installment plans or make referrals to other programs that may offer assistance.

Customers can get a REAP application at any IID Customer Service Center or online at www.iid.com.