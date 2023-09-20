Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of El Centro accepting applications for new first responders engravement project

Karina Bazarte
By
Published 11:17 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is having a new project to commemorate first responders such as firefighters, police officers, peace officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and public safety dispatchers.

The engravement wall project will be located at the First Responders Park next to the El Centro Fire Department Station 3.

The City of El Centro said an eligible honoree must have completed their service as a First Responder by one of these categories:

  • They must be retired in good standing.
  • Died while still employed in an eligible position and in good standing.
  • Died in the line of duty.

The deadline to apply is on Monday, September 25, 2023, and the cost is $285.

To apply and learn more about the project, click HERE.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

