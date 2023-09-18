Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of El Centro speaks out on injunction ruling

KYMA
By
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:15 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro spoke out after a judge ruled against an injunction the city filed against the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) tied to the expansion of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The City of El Centro said that although the injunction was denied, LAFCO agreed it must follow the California Environmental Quality Act process.

The city said this has not been achieved but it is important as it could be used as part of Assembly Bill 918 which would create a new healthcare district in Imperial County.

The bill which has become a hot-button issue in Imperial County cleared the Senate and the Assembly floor.

It is now on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk where he has until October 14 to veto or sign it.

To read more, the press release is listed below.

InjunctionPREngDownload
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content