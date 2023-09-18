City of El Centro speaks out on injunction ruling

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro spoke out after a judge ruled against an injunction the city filed against the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) tied to the expansion of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The City of El Centro said that although the injunction was denied, LAFCO agreed it must follow the California Environmental Quality Act process.

The city said this has not been achieved but it is important as it could be used as part of Assembly Bill 918 which would create a new healthcare district in Imperial County.

The bill which has become a hot-button issue in Imperial County cleared the Senate and the Assembly floor.

It is now on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk where he has until October 14 to veto or sign it.

To read more, the press release is listed below.