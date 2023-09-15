Rep. Ruiz addresses concerns about potential government shutdown

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raul Ruiz (D-California) is highlighting the impacts the 25th District may have if the government were to shut down and how that would affect federal employees in Imperial County.

This week there were tensions among the House of Representatives struggling to pass funding legislation in order to keep the government open by the end of the month.

The Bipartisan Budget Framework agreement was agreed upon by both Democratic and Republican parties to protect economic progress and avoid an economic shutdown.

Imperial Valley is known for many to offer various government jobs that residents depend on and could be facing financial issues.

“A government shutdown will be harmful to many people in our nation everyday American will have delays for example checks going to veterans difficulties for government workers and in the Imperial Valley there are plenty of government workers who will get delays in their paychecks and so it no easy thing for individuals including TSA Agents and others who work for the government to get delays in their checks or even the risk of not getting a check,” explained Rep. Ruiz.

Ruiz believes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is not meeting up to the bipartisan agreement that he had previously agreed to.

“They are demanding further cuts to food assistance through other programs and also their extreme culture wars against LGBTQ and against reproductive healthcare,” said Rep. Ruiz. “Speaker McCarthy urging him to accept the Bipartisan framework that he agreed to and to not back out in his word."

The deadline for government funding is September 30.